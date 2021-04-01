Bueckers first freshman to earn AP honor

SAN ANTONIO — Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.

UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award Wednesday.

Bueckers led the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night “It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I’m extremely humbled and grateful.” Bueckers was informed she won the award by Coach Geno Auriemma during a team video session on Monday. She broke down as she accepted it in front of her teammates.

“A lot has happened over the past year, things that could bring people down,” Bueckers said. “To get a reward and find something positive in these times, you cherish them.” Bueckers was an overwhelming choice, receiving 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Dana Evans of Louisville was second with four votes; Rhyne Howard of Kentucky received two votes; and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Texas’s Charli Collier and Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark all received a vote.

Former UConn greats Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart both won the award as sophomores. All other winners have been juniors or seniors since the AP started honoring players in 1995.

It’s the 12th time a UConn player has been honored.

Bueckers, who is from Edina, Minn., is averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds this season.

Maryland Coach Brenda Frese was honored as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year for the second time in her career.

Frese received eight votes from the panel. Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina State Coach Wes Moore each received seven votes.