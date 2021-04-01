The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 81st day of the 2021 regular session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us

JOINT COMMITTEES

7:30 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

8:30 a.m. Joint Budget Committee, Room A, MAC

11 a.m. Joint Committee on Energy, Room A, MAC (public comment holding room: MAC lobby)

HOUSE COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149)

9:30 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: 4th floor MAC)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Judiciary Committee, Room A, MAC (public comment holding room: MAC lobby)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room C, MAC (public comment holding room: 4th floor MAC)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room 151 (public comment holding room: 149)

SENATE COMMITTEES

9:30 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 171 ( public comment holding room: 207)

9:30 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 130 (public comment holding room: 138)

10:30 a.m. Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, OSC (public comment holding room: 272)

Noon. Senate Rules, Resolutions & Memorials Committee, Room 309

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171 (public comment holding room: 207)

2 p.m. or upon adjournment, whichever is later. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, OSC (public comment holding room: 272)

House

1 p.m. House convenes

Senate

1 p.m. Senate convenes