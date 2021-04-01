Celebrate Easter 2021 in Little Rock + Central Arkansas with egg hunts, events

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Adults and children alike have a variety of opportunities to celebrate Easter this weekend. Here is a selection of events being offered in Central Arkansas.

Egg-stra Spectacular Easter Egg Hunt at the Promenade at Chenal

10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday at 17711 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

Eggs filled with coupons, gift cards, product samples and other goodies will be distributed in outdoor areas of the shopping center.

Dye Hard Easter Event at The Decker School

4-6 p.m. Friday at 25706 Arkansas 365, North Little Rock.

This free event offers Peep roasting, natural egg dying, an egg hunt, pictures with real chicks and more.

Adult Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at River Bottom Winery

7 p.m. Friday at 13810 Combee Lane, Roland.

Glow-in-the-dark eggs filled with cash, candy, products and more will be scattered around the property for patrons. Tickets allow participation in the hunt plus s’mores by the fire. Live music and a food truck will be on-site.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at Benton’s River Center

Sessions every hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1800 Citizens Drive, Benton.

Pre-registration is required for this event, in which swimmers can search for eggs in the facility’s pools.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Funland Amusement Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 25 Funland Drive, North Little Rock.

Visitors can enjoy Funland’s rides, as well as crafts, an egg hunt, food trucks and more.

Snow Sisters Easter Egg Hunt at the Castle on Stagecoach

10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Saturday at 6601 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock.

Participants can partake in a royal-themed egg hunt, as well as a sing-along and meet-and-greet with princesses. The event finishes off with a carriage ride around the property.

Eggstravaganza at Reymar Fields

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Raymar Lane, Bryant.

Visitors can enjoy carnival games, prizes, food trucks, and candy-filled eggs.

Gatlin Park Egg Hunt

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 2325 Tyler St., Conway.

Children up to fourth grade can participate in this hunt for 15,000 eggs.

Floral Easter Brunch at Bark Bar

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1201 S. Spring St., Little Rock.

Little Rock’s indoor-outdoor dog park-slash-bar is offering a special brunch menu Sunday featuring three courses and bottomless mimosas.

