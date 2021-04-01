Defendant tied to drug ring sentenced to year in prison

A man charged with methamphetamine possession as part of a larger drug distribution conspiracy case was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute less than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Brian Davis Warrington is one of the last of 18 members of a reported drug ring headed by Robert Carroll Turpin III to be sentenced. Turpin was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison in December.

Warrington pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller in February 2020. He is the 17th of 18 defendants in the case to be sentenced.

In addition to the jail term, Warrington was sentenced to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. He was ordered to self-report to a designated Bureau of Prisons facility by 2 p.m. on May 17.

According to court documents, Warrington was a minor player in a major drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was headed by Turpin. The organization was responsible for distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and for importing pharmaceutical drugs from India for distribution in the U.S.

The 16 other defendants in the case have been sentenced to terms ranging from probation to 97 months in prison.

One defendant, Demetric Issac Williams is scheduled for trial July 26 before Miller. Williams is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.