Delta to join trend, open middle seats

Delta Air Lines, the last U.S. airline still blocking middle seats, will end that policy in May as air travel recovers and more people become vaccinated against covid-19.

The decision announced Wednesday reversed a policy that had been in place since last April, and which Delta's chief executive officer had repeatedly cited as raising trust in the airline.

CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday that nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1. That, he said, gave Delta the assurance to end seating limits.

The airline industry was divided over the utility of blocking middle seats to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus on a flight. Airlines including Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue limited seating for months, while United Airlines never did and American did so only briefly.

Social-distancing is hard if not impossible on an airplane, even with middle seats empty -- a point that United CEO Scott Kirby made many times to explain his airline's resistance to seat-blocking.

Air travel in the United States is recovering from pandemic lows.

Delta announced a smorgasbord of other changes. Tickets bought or expiring this year will be good through the end of 2022; Delta will offer a quicker path to elite status in its loyalty program for the rest of 2021; and it will again offer snacks on April 14.