Deputies ask for help to locate missing man

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:56 a.m.
James Steffon Aycock

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help in finding James Steffon Aycock, 59, who authorities believe has been missing for about six months.

Aycock's last known residence is the 100 block of Otto Hall Road in the Moscow/Tamo community in Jefferson County, according to a news release.

He is described as a black male, 5'5" tall, 128 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Aycock's location is asked to immediately contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5351 or Investigator T. Wingard at (870) 510-0395.

