MUSIC MADNESS: Duo to share its Mojo; live acts get their groove on

Little Rock rock band Mojo Depot has had few gigs in the past year for obvious virus reasons, but half the band is breaking out this weekend with a pair of gigs — outdoor and indoor.

The Mojo duo, Rob Moore and Tyndall Jackson, also known as Rob & Tyndall, will be back at one of their perennial gigs, for "First Thursdays," which are back in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Little Rock, and the event will feature the duo from 5:30–8:30 p.m. today in Crest Park, across the street from Hillcrest Liquor, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

The duo will also perform from 9–11 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com. Admission is free.

Mojo Depot began as a band with a different name, Loose Change.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform from 4–6 p.m. Saturday at the River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com. Admission is free.

◼️ Singer-guitarist Luke Shoemaker will perform, along with opening acts Solidify and Vessel, at 8 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock, 107 River Market Ave. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 at the door if any remain.

Shoemaker, a former member of bands Signal 47 and Dark from Day One, began his guitar-playing career with lessons from P.O.D. and Living Sacrifice guitarist Jason Truby.

◼️ "The Afterthought Jam Session," presented by Drummerboyinfinity, will be held at 7 p.m. today at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Mallory Everett will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

BENTON

Brian Ramsay will perform at 6 p.m. today at the Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082. Admission is free.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall will perform a solo acoustic show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Postmasters Grill, 133 W. Washington St., Camden. Admission is free. (870) 836-5579.

CONWAY

The Chris Baker Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and TK Cowboy Piano Show will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Cold Crown will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St, Suite 19, Conway. (501) 205-0576.

HOT SPRINGS

There will be a weekend's worth of shows — The Blues Brothers at 7:30 p.m. today, Dreams (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lady Legends of the 70s at 7:30 p.m. Saturday — at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $45 to each show, available through tinyurl.com/4t6rdzas; (501) 463-4463.

◼️ The Pleasantly Blue Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 620-4000.

◼️ Josh Stewart will perform from 6:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday at the 420eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

◼️ Chuck & Luke will perform for a crawfish boil at 6 p.m. today at the Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4332 Central Ave., Suite A, in the Temperance Hill Square shopping center in Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616.

JACKSONVILLE

90 Proof will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Jay's Sandbar (formerly the Goal Post), 7607 John Hardin Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2900. Admission is free.

MAUMELLE

Ryan Harmon will perform 7–9 p.m. Friday and 7– 9 p.m. Saturday at The Hangout, 10840 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 904-6911.

PINE BLUFF

Delta musician Dave Sadler will perform in person for Live@5 from 5–7 p.m. Friday at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Admission is $5 for members of the center and $10 for nonmembers. (870) 536-3375; asc701.org/live-at-5.

Sadler, who plays electric and acoustic guitars, performs in the Port City Blues Society Players and with other area musicians. His style is a blend of blues, rock, jazz and funk.

STAY TUNED

Country singer Wade Bowen will perform his "Any Wade You Want It" album as a streaming concert at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $20, available at boxoffice.mandolin.com.

◼️ Conway native Erin Enderlin will perform her "Throwback Thursdays" show at 8 p.m. today on Facebook.

◼️ Allison Moorer will perform the 22nd in her series, "Soul Soothing Sunday Songs," at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube. (Moorer offers one of the more interesting ways of connecting with her fans, called "Zoom on In," where a private, 30-minute Zoom concert for up to 11 viewers can be scheduled ($250) by going to bit.ly/AMZoomOnIn).

◼️ Singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will feature Sam Baker at 2 p.m. Sunday on her Facebook site.

◼️ Rufus Wainwright will perform "Ah – Live Again" from the City Winery in New York City at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $20 per show or $35 for both, available at boxoffice.mandolin.com.

Wainwright, the son of singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, is performing songs from his ninth album, "Unfollow the Rules."

CALS Arkansas Sounds will present a birthday tribute to Sparkman (Dallas County) country musician Jim Ed Brown at 7 p.m. today. The late singer would be 87 today. (AP file photo)

LISTEN HERE

CALS Arkansas Sounds will present a birthday tribute to Sparkman (Dallas County) country musician Jim Ed Brown at 7 p.m. today on https://app.kosmi.io/room/nhog0f. The show is free.

Brown, who would have been 87, was a singer-songwriter who scored hits in the 1950s with his two sisters, Maxine and Bonnie, collectively known as The Browns.

◼️ Matt Stell, a native of Center Ridge (Conway County), released his latest music video, "That Ain't Me No More," on March 24. The song can be seen at https://ms.lnk.to/TAMNMvideo.

Publicity materials say the video follows "Matt's character as he attempts to overcome a troubled past, turn over a new leaf and come to terms with the fact that his ex-girlfriend has moved on to someone new. The cut opens with Matt trying to get a job at a concrete plant, something not unfamiliar to Matt, who worked construction at home in Arkansas prior to his rise in the music industry."

The song follows Stell's back-to-back No. 1 singles "Prayed for You" and "Everywhere But On."