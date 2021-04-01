Field set for '22 Maui Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has known it would play in the 2022 Maui Invitational for more than a year.

Now the Razorbacks know the teams that will join them in Hawaii.

Event organizers announced an eight-team field of Arkansas, Arizona, Louisville, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Creighton, Cincinnati and San Diego State on Thursday. Matchups have not been determined.

The 39th Maui Invitational is scheduled to be played Nov. 21-23, 2022, at the 2,400-seat Lahaina Civic Center. It will be the Razorbacks' fourth trip to Maui.

Arkansas previously played in the Maui Invitational in 1991, 2005 and 2013, and has a 4-5 all-time record in the event. The invitational is considered one of the premier early season college basketball events each year and is played over the course of three days leading up to Thanksgiving.

All of the Power 5 conferences are represented each year in Maui, while the rest of the field is typically made up of teams from strong basketball conferences. Creighton plays in the Big East, Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference and San Diego State in the Mountain West.

Chaminade, a Division II team from Honolulu that hosts the Maui Invitational, plays in the bracketed field in odd-numbered years.

The Maui Invitational also includes one game on each of the participating teams’ campus leading up to the event. The on-campus games will be against a team that will not participate in the games played in Hawaii.

In 2022, Chaminade will be the opponent for one of the eight mainland games.

According to the contract the Razorbacks signed for the Maui Invitational in October 2019, Arkansas’ on-campus game must be played between Nov. 11-17, 2022.