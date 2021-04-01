First-inning deficit too much for UAPB

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock raced to a 4-1 lead after one inning and hardly gave the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff a chance to pull within striking distance Wednesday in a 7-2 baseball victory at Gary Hogan Field.

The loss is the sixth in a row for UAPB (2-13, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which otherwise got a 3-for-3 batting performance from Karsten Vasquez. Nick Kreutzer, who was 1 for 3, drove in the other UAPB run, and Humberto Maldonado batted 2 for 4.

Kobe Barnum went 2 for 4 and Kenny Rodriguez drove in three runs for UALR (12-8, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference), which has won three in a row. Dillon Delgadillo threw 2⅔ hitless innings on his way to the victory.

The Trojans scored three more runs in the fourth inning, and the Golden Lions added a run in the fifth. Each team had nine hits.

Korey Wasson allowed 5 runs, all earned, on 5 hits in 3⅓ innings to suffer the loss. He was relieved by White Hall alumnus Antoine Luster, who gave up two earned runs on four hits the rest of the way. Wasson and Luster each had two strikeouts.

UAPB will host Grambling State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference series at 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. UALR will visit Arkansas State for a three-game series starting Friday.