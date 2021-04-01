Former Pittsburgh guard Au’Diese Toney announces transfer to Arkansas

Former Pittsburgh guard Au’Diese Toney has publicly announced plans to transfer to Arkansas.

Toney, 6-6, 210 pounds, left the Pittsburgh program on Feb. 25 to enter the NCAA transfer portal after reaching a mutual decision with Panthers coach Jeff Capel. He was averaging 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game before his departure.

He reportedly had interest from Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, Arizona, Providence, Vanderbilt, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Iowa State and other programs.

Toney started 25 of 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field, 32.8% percent from three-point range and 65.5% at the free throw line.

As a freshman, Toney averaged 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds and started 28 of 32 games. He shot 36% from the field, 24.6% from three and 66.3% at the line.

Toney is the first transfer to commit to Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman this spring. Arkansas is actively recruiting several other transfers.

Musselman added transfers Abayomi Iyiola, Connor Vanover and JD Notae, along with graduate transfers Jimmy Whitt and Jeantal Cylla before his first season in Fayetteville. He also signed grad transfers Jalen Tate, Justin Smith and Vance Jackson in 2020.