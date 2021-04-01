Get to know Hogs signee Akol Mawein

Arkansas power forward signee Akol Mawein is a key reason why Navarro College stands at 14-5 for the season.
Mawein, 6-10, 210 pounds, is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.7% from the field, 33.9% from the three and 72.5% at the free throw line for the Bulldogs.
Nickname: AK
School: Navarro College
Height: 6-10
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: Forward
Vertical: 35 inches
I signed with Arkansas because: Family
I plan to major in: Business studies
Best basketball moment: I dunked on someone and I knocked them out.
Favorite video game: Call of Duty
Favorite NBA player: LeBron James
Favorite NBA team: Lakers
Favorite workout music: Gunna or Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite movie: Goodfellas
Must watch TV show: Snowfall
My mom is always on me to: Wash the dishes
My two pet peeves are: Bad smells and bad food
Favorite food: Chicken parmigiana
I will never eat: Brussel sprouts
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Wendy’s 4 for 4 hits different
Favorite junk food: M&M’s
Favorite animal and why: Cane Corso. I’ve always wanted one.
My hidden talent is: I could juggle
My dream date would be: Kylie Jenner
Hobbies: Video games, working out, chilling
The one thing I could not live without is: Basketball
If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Flight
Role model and why: Lebron because he's the first player I wanted to model my game after.
Three words to describe me: Light-hearted, funny, chill
People would be surprised that I: Am Australian