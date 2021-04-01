Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Get to know Hogs signee Akol Mawein

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:00 a.m.
Akol Mawein

Arkansas power forward signee Akol Mawein is a key reason why Navarro College stands at 14-5 for the season.

Mawein, 6-10, 210 pounds, is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.7% from the field, 33.9% from the three and 72.5% at the free throw line for the Bulldogs.

Nickname: AK

School: Navarro College

Height: 6-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: Forward

Vertical: 35 inches

I signed with Arkansas because: Family

I plan to major in: Business studies

Best basketball moment: I dunked on someone and I knocked them out.

Favorite video game: Call of Duty

Favorite NBA player: LeBron James

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: Gunna or Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite movie: Goodfellas

Must watch TV show: Snowfall

My mom is always on me to: Wash the dishes

My two pet peeves are: Bad smells and bad food

Favorite food: Chicken parmigiana

I will never eat: Brussel sprouts

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Wendy’s 4 for 4 hits different

Favorite junk food: M&M’s

Favorite animal and why: Cane Corso. I’ve always wanted one.

My hidden talent is: I could juggle

My dream date would be: Kylie Jenner

Hobbies: Video games, working out, chilling

The one thing I could not live without is: Basketball

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Flight

Role model and why: Lebron because he's the first player I wanted to model my game after.

Three words to describe me: Light-hearted, funny, chill

People would be surprised that I: Am Australian

