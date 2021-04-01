Goforth is coming home to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sasha Goforth is coming home.

The former Fayetteville High standout announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that she will transfer to the University of Arkansas.

Goforth, a member of the Pac-12 all-freshman team this year at Oregon State, announced Monday she was entering the transfer portal to play "closer to home."

That got Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors' attention.

"We watch the portal, but got a little bit more interested in it after we saw that tweet," Neighbors said. "She reached out, and like I always do I had a lotta patience. I think I waited 30 seconds to call her.

"We got reacquainted and made sure we were all still on the same page, which we were, and a few minutes later we had our newest Razorback."

The 6-1 guard started every game for the Beavers, averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She shot 36% (24 of 67) from three-point range.

The former McDonald's All-American is a multidimensional talent who averaged almost one blocked shot a game to go with 1.7 assists.

"She's effective on both sides of the ball, which we need," Neighbors said. "She can guard one through five. She can score at the arc. She can get to the rim. She's experienced. She's played the highest level, a winner.

"The things you don't see is that she got a year under her belt in a major program in a major conference, played a major role, and now gets the opportunity to bring that home and be a leader for us."

Goforth joins a roster that currently includes just one senior in Amber Ramirez, who announced Tuesday she would return for her final year.

Goforth's announcement continues a flurry of roster shuffling over the past week or so, mainly involving seniors.

All-American Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum both made their intentions known to enter the WNBA Draft. Jailyn Mason, Macy Weaver and Taylah Thomas entered the transfer portal, while Grayce Spangler said her basketball career is finished. Destinee McGhee, a 6-2 freshman from Huntsville, Ala., transferred to Alabama-Birmingham.

Neighbors said he likes the roster as it stands, but acknowledged he's not sure whether it's a finished product.

"I say stay tuned," Neighbors said. "Covid eligibility has totally changed the landscape of basketball. If it is, great. We've got a good team. But I don't know that it's the end."

Neighbors is hopeful Goforth will be eligible next season. The one-time transfer rule, which would allow athletes to transfer once without sitting out, is set to be voted on by the NCAA Division I Council after the Final Four. Even if that doesn't pass, Arkansas will ask for a waiver, Neighbors said.

Goforth will have four years of eligibility left since the NCAA granted all winter sports athletes an extra year because of the pandemic

"We talked about it if the rule doesn't go through and the waiver's not granted, we've got a real good plan for kids during their year when they sit out," Neighbors said. "It's there for you to see with Chelsea and Amber. We've got a good plan if that has to happen."

Goforth averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game to help Fayetteville to a state title as a senior. She was a three-time All-Arkansas Preps selection and the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. Arkansas had been one of her final three schools along with Texas A&M before she chose Oregon State.

Neighbors said he and his staff did nothing but wish Goforth well when she made her choice to sign with the Beavers out of high school.

"I think too many times in sports when people get told 'no,' they leave it in a bad manner, and I'm glad all of Arkansas supported her and allowed this to happen. We get a chance to finish the story with her."