Good Friday office closings planned

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Good Friday, April 2: Pine Bluff City Hall, Jefferson County Courthouse, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Utilities.

Worship services scheduled in Grady

A Good Friday worship service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday at the Heart 2 Heart Worship Center, 835 RailRoad St., in Grady. The event will feature Audrea Johnson, an evangelist, as well as DanTerrious Shelton, Sprituuall Devine and others. Masks are required, according to a news release.

Waterway program funds 3 projects

Three projects received funding under the Arkansas Waterways Commission's Arkansas Port, Intermodal and Waterway Development Grant Program, according to a news release.

• The Port of Yellow Bend near Arkansas City received $72,274 for structural painting of the facility crane and building repairs.

• The Port of Crossett received $38,692 for liquid product tank cleaning and inspection.

• Helena Harbor received $287,800 for the Helena Harbor 2021 Port Development Project in preparations for container on barge operations by 2023.

The grant program benefits the public ports by reinvesting the ad valorem taxes paid by barge lines on the value of the barges traversing Arkansas' navigable waterways. This grant provides funds for public ports and intermodal authorities to make capital improvements and facilitates dredging projects, according to the release.

The grant was established by Act 1483 of the 89th General Assembly. A copy of the grant rules and application is available at waterways.arkansas.gov or by calling (501) 682-2322.

Walk With Ease program starting soon

The Arthritis Foundation is offering a free six-week Walk With Ease program to safely make physical activity a routine part of life. Walk with Ease is an evidence-based program that it is proven to work, according to a news release.

All sessions are conducted by an Arthritis Foundation certified leader. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, April 5 through May 14. Classes will be in person and online by Zoom.

Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed including health screenings, facemasks and social distancing. Sponsors include the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging.

Registration is required to participate in Walk With Ease. Details: 870-879-1440 or cmclausen@uams.edu.