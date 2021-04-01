Happy birthday (Apr. 1): Your eyes are full of stars when you look at those you admire. What you don't realize is how much of their star-power comes from your adoration. A very satisfying reciprocity marks this year and you'll figure out what kind of greatness to bring to the table.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The day runs a little like a heist. Much depends on who knows what at which point in the timeline. You may need to create a distraction to make a plan go smoothly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what makes you comfortable. If you have a funny feeling about it, then assume there's a good reason, even if you can't articulate what that is. The same goes for unexplainably excellent feelings. Follow through.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Action that serves an individual doesn't necessarily serve the group. Sometimes it's obvious, but right now it's best to take it to the committee. Ask for a short- and long-term perspective.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's only natural to want to earn the good graces of those in charge. Resist the urge to compliment or make special offers. What's most effective is just to focus on doing the task to the best of your ability.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Feeling another person's pain will be unnecessary as you can do much better than that — relieve it. You'll be very happy to lift a burden, offer an effective remedy or fix a situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The group leader is the one whose mood prevails. That's you. You'll come onto the scene with a higher vibe than many others and slowly but surely the atmosphere lifts to meet you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'd like to move forward in a relationship but your current idea of forward may be different from what would actually be glorious and ideal. Stay open to different visions of the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's true that you often get more out of helping people than you do from being helped. Even so, you could use the lift, and you'll get offers that would be a shame to pass up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): This is the pattern: You don't feel you've done enough. You're unsettled. You chew on the matter and cause yourself an absurd degree of discomfort. Meanwhile, they're blown away with what you gave so stop ruminating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Awkwardness doesn't have to bring about feelings of distance and alienation. In fact, it can be the best source of bonding there is, so long as you're willing to lean into it and call out the awkward state of things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't always feel at liberty to bend a situation to your preferences, but in today's case, you would be remiss not to. More than that, you will be helped when you apply your taste to making this improvement.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're on a creative and productive high and will make the most of it by bouncing between three different endeavors, spending two or three hours on each before moving to the next.

CARD ZERO

Among the 78 cards that make up the tarot exists a card without a number. The Fool card is either counted first or last, and, indeed, the ambiguity doesn’t stop there. In some tarot card games, it is considered a wild card to be played at various values, or to excuse the player from following suit. You can use this day of fools in a similar way.

PISCES SECRET SUPERPOWERS

Every sign has ‘em. For Pisces:

The Obvious: Pisces feels the joy and pain of the world. By feeling it, does Pisces lessen the pain for others and increase their joy? It’s something that’s hard to prove, but if you’ve spent a great deal of time with Pisces and then are suddenly not around one, life just isn’t the same. Pisces is like an emotional amplifier.

The Uncanny: Thinking about Pisces is sometimes enough to get one to call you or cross your path. This sign has telepathy.

The Weird: Pisces sometimes says strange things or tells fanciful stories that don’t make logical sense and yet somehow are thoroughly informative.

The Extremely Useful: As the sign that rules feet, Pisces can walk for miles without getting tired. This sign isn’t lazy. The sign of fish has the endurance of salmon and a willingness to do the work necessary to complete the task they’ve started.

The Quietly Helpful: When Pisces loves you, it truly feels like you have heaven on your side. This sign can be an extreme confidence booster and those lucky enough to have a Pisces in their cheering section get a surge of self-esteem and increased ability.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The rescheduled tour dates have been set for Susan Boyle’s Ten Tour, and the “People’s Champion” (who has been known to get a standing ovation before she even sings the first note) will be entertaining socially distance audiences who have waited patiently to hear her angelic tones in person. Natal sun and Venus in Aries indicate deep wells of passion and strength. Mercury in Pisces shows a soulful communicator.