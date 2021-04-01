Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hulu to produce, release ‘1619 Project’ documentary series

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:05 p.m.
Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in this May 21, 2016, file photo. Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay in The New York Times' “1619 Project," which focused on slavery's legacy. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Hulu will produce a documentary series based on “The 1619 Project,” stories in The New York Times that examined the legacy of slavery in America dating from the arrival of the first slave ship from Africa.

Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film “Music by Prudence,” will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday.

The announcement was an outgrowth of a deal announced last summer by the Times, Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey to develop “The 1619 Project” into a portfolio of films, television series and other content.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper series, from writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, began appearing on the 400th anniversary of ship’s arrival in the then-British colony of Virginia.

“‘The 1619 Project’ is an essential reframing of American history,” Williams said. “Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging both systemic racism and the contributions of Black Americans. And this isn’t just about the past — Black people are still fighting against both the legacy of this racism and its current incarnation.”

The streaming service gave no indication of when the documentary series will appear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

WATCH: Prep Rally spring sports recap
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Freezing temperatures expected in Northwest Arkansas
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
Judge rejects rule that let pork plants speed up production
by The Associated Press
Biden launches community corps to boost covid vaccinations
by The Associated Press
Legislative leaders file ‘class-protection bill’
by John Moritz
ADVERTISEMENT