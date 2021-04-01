• Nick Moore, a Fairbanks, Alaska, man who was at a convenience store waiting to pay for his breakfast and energy drink when a teen walked in with a knife, went to his car for a pistol and stopped the robbery, holding the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

• Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Miss., is proposing to hire homeless people to clean up illegal dump sites around the capital city, one of several ideas being explored as city officials look for ways to clean up trash and litter.

• Steven Manzo, 24, a murder suspect released from a Los Angeles County jail before corrections officers realized there had been confusion over his court paperwork, was recaptured after a three-week manhunt.

• Joseph Cook, 34, of Lee's Summit, Mo., accused of driving the wrong way on U.S. 50 and colliding head-on with a pickup, killing its driver, faces a drunken driving charge after police said tests showed his blood alcohol level was 0.261 -- more than three times the legal limit.

• Michael Kirgan, 57, of Morton, Ill., faces two felony counts after police in Gulfport, Miss., accused him of leaving the scene and failing to render aid after an accident involving two pedestrians that left one person dead and the other seriously injured.

• Louie Gohmert, 67, a Republican congressman from Texas, lost his appeal to the House Ethics Committee to overturn a $5,000 fine imposed after he bypassed a metal detector outside the House chamber on Feb. 4 when he returned from the restroom.

• Daniel Hale, 33, a former Air Force intelligence analyst from Nashville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to leaking to an unnamed reporter classified documents about military drone strikes against al-Qaida and other terrorist targets.

• Matthew Fanelli, 32, convicted of shooting a former Oregon fire chief multiple times and pistol-whipping the man's girlfriend in a bid to steal their car, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and will be extradited to Colorado to face an unrelated murder charge, authorities said.

• Karen Singer, a spokesman for the U.S. Strategic Command, said nothing nefarious was behind the ";l;;gmlxzssaw," tweet sent out on the command's Twitter account, attributing it to a toddler playing with a computer keyboard when his father, working from home, briefly stepped away while the account was open.