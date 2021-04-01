Crews gaining on Black Hills wildfires

NEMO, S.D. -- Firefighters continued to make progress Wednesday on containing wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota that earlier forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes.

Fire crews have increased containment of the largest fire near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area to 47%, the Pennington County sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Wednesday. The Schroeder Road fire has burned nearly 3.4 square miles.

Law enforcement officers opened some neighborhoods that had been evacuated, but were only admitting people who live there.

The Schroeder Road fire has crossed into two neighborhoods near Rapid City, according to the sheriff's office. At least one home has been destroyed, as well as several other structures. No injuries have been reported.

Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, including one inside the grounds of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which remained closed Wednesday.

A downed power line was believed to have started the fire.

Iowan concedes 6-vote House-race loss

WASHINGTON -- A defeated Democrat abruptly dropped her bid Wednesday to overturn her six-vote loss for a House seat from Iowa, abandoning what loomed as a long legal and political battle in the face of shaky support from her own party.

In a three-paragraph statement, Rita Hart blamed a "toxic campaign of political disinformation" that she said had "effectively silenced the voices of Iowans." Her words were aimed at Republicans who have strenuously opposed her effort to reverse her loss to now-U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, the Republican who defeated her and was sworn into office in January while Hart mounted her challenge.

After her loss was officially certified by a bipartisan panel of Iowa state officials, Hart took her case to the House, which under the Constitution has the power to decide disputed elections. Hart said she and her team had found 22 uncounted ballots that, if included, would give her the seat.

While top Democrats had voiced support for Rita Hart's bid to have the House reexamine the voting and award the seat to her, at least seven Democratic lawmakers had publicly voiced reluctance to back her. That would have been more than enough for her to lose a vote of the full House, which her party controls by just 219-211, with five vacancies.

Miller-Meeks thanked Hart for her decision in a one-paragraph statement.

Mexican faces smuggling charge in crash

LOS ANGELES -- A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California.

Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. He appeared Tuesday in federal court in El Centro and faces conspiracy and smuggling charges involving serious injury or placing lives in danger, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

He was assigned federal public defenders and ordered held in custody, the statement said.

Prosecutors say Cruz organized a smuggling run in which 25 people were crammed into a 1997 Ford Expedition that drove through a hole cut in a border fence on March 2.

The vehicle was driving through California's agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

Seventeen occupants were Mexican -- 10 who died, including the driver, and seven who were injured. Nine had major injuries, including two Guatemalans, authorities said.

4 deaths reported in California shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday evening in a shooting at an office building in Orange County, Calif., officials said.

The encounter happened about 5:30 p.m. in Orange, Calif., about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the police, who said a suspect had been hospitalized and another person had been injured.

Additional details about the victims and the suspect, as well as what prompted the shooting, were not immediately available.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokesperson for the Orange Police Department, said officers had responded to the area after reports of gunfire.

Authorities said that when officers arrived, the gunfire was ongoing. They found several victims, according to police, who indicated that the situation had resulted in an officer-involved shooting.