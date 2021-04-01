Little Rock Farmers Market to reopen May 1

The Little Rock Farmers Market will return May 1 to the River Market pavilions in the River Market District.

The season will by 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 25, and comes after a year of cancellations, postponements and changes because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The farmers market has operated in the River Market's two outdoor, open-air pavilions overlooking Riverfront Park and the Arkansas River since 1996, and features locally prepared cottage foods and meats, as well as a large selection of farm-fresh produce from farms across the state and throughout the region.

Ottenheimer Market Hall also will reopen May 1 and remain open throughout the farmers market season. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Parking is free for Little Rock Farmers Market patrons.

More information is available online at RiverMarket.info or Facebook.com/LRFarmersMarket.