Mask requirement still in place for Razorback games

FAYETTEVILLE — Face coverings are still required at University of Arkansas home athletics events.

The state of Arkansas lifted a statewide mask mandate Thursday, but UA spokesman Kevin Trainor said a campus policy remains in effect that requires face coverings to be worn indoors and outdoors when 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained between parties.

“Therefore, fans will still be required to wear a mask to enter athletics facilities,” Trainor wrote in an email.

Those who do not have a mask can be provided one at the entrances to the UA’s athletics facilities. Masks are not required at games while spectators are actively eating or drinking.

The City of Fayetteville also has a mask ordinance in place during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s public health emergency. Hutchinson extended the emergency declaration for an additional 60 days earlier this week.

The Razorbacks are expanding capacity at their home baseball games this month, beginning with Thursday night’s scheduled game with Auburn to open a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium. Capacity will be increased to 6,585 for games during the month of April, and might be expanded again in May.

The new capacity is around 57% of full stadium capacity. The Razorbacks capped attendance at 4,218 to begin the season, but have relaxed distancing guidelines as state health directives have been allowed to expire.