• Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited a pile of poo in the hallway outside the Diplomatic Reception Room, just off the South Lawn, on Wednesday. Reporters accompanying Jill Biden on a trip to California spotted the pile on the red-carpeted hallway as they waited just inside the mansion to be escorted to the first lady's motorcade. It was unclear which pooch -- Major or Champ -- did the deed. Earlier this week, Major, the younger dog, was involved in his second biting incident in March. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the 3-year-old German shepherd "nipped someone while on a walk" on Monday. The person, who was not identified, was examined by White House medical personnel and returned to work without injury, LaRosa said. He said Major was still adjusting to White House life. Both dogs had lived with the Bidens in Delaware before Joe Biden took office. Champ, 12, and Major recently had returned to the White House after Major caused a minor injury to a Secret Service employee March 8. They had spent some downtime back in Delaware, and the president had said Major was being trained. Champ and Major were later seen on the South Lawn before the first lady's motorcade departed Wednesday. Major was on a leash while Champ roamed freely. What happened Wednesday wasn't the first known instance of dog poop inside the White House, given the long history of presidential dog ownership. President Barack Obama's dog Sunny liked to sneak off and poop in the mansion, his wife, Michelle, once said.

• Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, has confirmed that he legally married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, despite the couple's claim that they had another, private, ceremony three days earlier. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan said that "three days before our wedding we got married." "We called the archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us," she said. "So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury." However, Welby said the couple were legally married at the castle on May 19, 2018, but would not disclose what occurred at private meetings before that. "I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I signed it knowing it was false," said Welby, who is head of the church of England. Welby told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that "I won't say what happened at any other meetings." He said he'd had "a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding."