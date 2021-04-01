Netflix fame boosts last Blockbuster

BEND, Ore. -- The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Ore., soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago.

Now, a new Netflix documentary called "The Last Blockbuster" brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming store in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland.

Since the documentary aired March 15, people from all over the world have sent flowers and called the store just to say "thank you" for staying open. In the back room, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

The movie focuses on the manager's day-to-day work running the store, which became the last in the world when the Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed two years ago. It was made by two Bend filmmakers who saw history and nostalgia in the store's perseverance.

"It's a little bit crazy, but it's a very good thing," store manager Sandi Harding told The Bulletin in Bend. "We'll take a little crazy if it means keeping the store open."

Harding is the star of the movie, which peaked as high as the No. 4 movie in the United States since it appeared on Netflix on March 15.

The filmmakers behind the documentary, Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm, had no idea if the store would stay open when they started filming in 2017. Morden said he has heard from people who call Harding a national treasure and say the store must remain open at all costs.

"For us to have some small part in helping the store stay open is amazing," Morden said. "Not a lot of documentaries actually accomplish the goal of their story."

The Bend Blockbuster has no plans to close. It has a steady lease agreement, and the owners, Ken and Debbie Tisher, have leased the property since 1992, when it was a Pacific Video store. The store was franchised in 2000 and became a Blockbuster.

In its heyday, Blockbuster Video had 9,000 stores around the world. But in-store video rental outlets began struggling with the rise in on-demand streaming services such as Netflix -- the very streaming service now offering the Blockbuster documentary.

In 2010, Blockbuster declared bankruptcy, and by 2014, all corporate-owned stores had shuttered. That left locally owned franchises like the one in Bend to fend for themselves, and one by one, they closed.