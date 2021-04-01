NEWS IN BRIEF

Walton $68M stock gift benefits charity

Walmart heiress Alice Walton is giving $67.9 million worth of Walmart Inc. stock to charity, according to a regulatory filing.

Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, made a charitable gift of 500,000 directly owned shares of the company’s common stock to an unnamed organization, according to a document filed Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Walmart shares closed Tuesday at $135.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Walton still directly owns 6.7 million shares of the company. As of Tuesday, her net worth was $64.8 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time list of the world’s billionaires. That makes her the world’s 15th-richest person.

The founder of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville has recently taken on other endeavors. In January 2020, she announced plans to open a holistic health institute, also in Benton-ville.

In March, Walton said she planned to build a nonprofit medical school in Bentonville.

Walton lives in Fort Worth.

— Serenah McKay

Microsoft headsets net $21B Army deal

The Army has awarded Microsoft a contract worth up to $21 billion for augmented-reality headsets designed to help soldiers map the battlefield, select targets and warn of threats by overlaying intelligence information directly onto their fields of vision.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System is part of a broader set of investments meant to make military intelligence data more useful to deployed soldiers, who must quickly make decisions based on limited information. Many of these “tactical edge” devices build on recent advancements in cloud computing that were developed in the commercial business world.

A release issued Wednesday by the Army explained that the system would help it “achieve overmatch against current and future adversaries.” A separate blog post published by Microsoft and attributed to Alex Kipman, an augmented-reality technologist, said the program “delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios.”

— The Washington Post

Arkansas Index falls 4.22, ends at 601.67

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 601.67, down 4.22.

“The S&P 500 Index rose on the last day of the first quarter led by the information technology sector although the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower for the day as investors favored growth names,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.