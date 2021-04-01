Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• August Defoe, 42, of 13435 Faux Road in Gravette was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and sexual assault. Defoe was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Korbyn Holt, 20, of 1800 Eleanor Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Holt was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Rolando Marquez-Gonzalez, 27, of 614 W. Grub Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Marquez-Gonzalez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Rusty Felter, 27, of 8148 Randall Lane No. 5 in Decatur was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Felter was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Christopher Pfaff, 41, of 1189 West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pfaff was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jere Blackburn, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, breaking or entering and theft of property. Blackburn was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Darryl Beck, 50, of 1615 Evening Shade Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Beck was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Phillip Cartwright, 24, of 325 West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Cartwright was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Margo Ely, 34, of 12292 Sugar Hill Road in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Ely was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• David Jones, 25, of 403 S. Mock St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Jones was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Kevin Morris, 42, of 87 Dickson St. in Bridgeport, Conn., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and criminal trespass. Morris was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriffs Office

• Jay Kilwe, 31, of 306 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Kilwe was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.