POLICE BEAT: Officer reports pot odor, man's arrest | Driver left crash scene, report says

Officer reports pot odor, man's arrest

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug-possession charges Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to a report.

Lemirah Scott, 39, of Little Rock was stopped at 2:30 p.m. near Gum Springs Road and Rolling Lane where officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found that there was a warrant out for Scott's arrest, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, several pills determined to be Schedule IV narcotics, marijuana and a digital scale, according to the report.

Scott was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was not listed on the jail's roster Wednesday evening. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of Schedule IV drugs with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor contempt of court.

Driver left crash scene, report says

A Wynne man left the scene of a Sherwood traffic crash that a police officer witnessed Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., according to an arrest report.

A Sherwood police officer saw the 5:44 p.m. crash at Summit Street and East Kiehl Avenue, and watched the driver at fault pull into a business parking lot, the report said. The driver, identified as Jeremy Vines, 34, appeared to be going back to the crash scene, but then turned onto Kiehl Avenue and left, the report said.

The officer pulled over Vines' vehicle, according to the report.

Vines was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, misdemeanor careless and prohibited driving, and misdemeanor driving without a license.