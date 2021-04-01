100 years ago

April 1, 1921

• Having no evidence to prove that the $30,000 in money, Liberty bonds and diamonds were not the property of Mrs. James L. Gates, Judge Hale yesterday morning dismissed the defendant, who was arrested here Monday afternoon by James A. Pitcock, captain of detectives, and Detective George Lewis, as she was about to leave the city in custody of Deputy Sheriff Joe Wakelin of Garland county. Mrs. Gates was arrested by Wakelin at Hot Springs Monday morning on a warrant charging her with receiving stole property.

50 years ago

April 1, 1971

• The Little Rock City Manager Board, after hearing from several Little Rock financial figures, agreed at its agenda meeting Wednesday to defer for two more weeks a decision on how to alter fire and burglar alarm systems with terminals at police headquarters and Central Fire Station. The financial figures asked for the delay so they could propose an alternative to keep the city from "going out of the alarm business." City Manager John T. Meriwether two weeks ago proposed a centralized fire and burglar alarm board at Central Fire Station, which would have been installed by Mosler Alarm Systems.

25 years ago

April 1, 1996

• Three bus accidents with accompanying TV reports in one week left the manager of the private bus company that transports Little Rock's public school students shaking his head. The accidents, one Monday and two Tuesday, were caused by other vehicles and were little more than rear-end fender benders, said Edward E. Streeter, Laidlaw Transit Inc.'s terminal manager. Thirteen students were slightly injured. "We believe (our accident record) can be improved. We believe our record next year will be even better," Streeter said. "We are trying to make progress. ... Fortunately most accidents have been fender benders with real minor injuries."

10 years ago

April 1, 2011

GREENWOOD -- City officials have enacted a pet quarantine after the sixth confirmed case of a rabid skunk in the city. The quarantine enacted Wednesday will last 30 days and will be reviewed to see whether it should be extended, according to a news release from the Greenwood Police Department. During the quarantine, all dogs and cats must be kept in cages, pens or enclosures regardless of whether they have been vaccinated for rabies. If they are outside a confined area, dogs must be on leashes, according to the news release.