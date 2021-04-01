Little Rock police: 3 people shot in 24 hours

At least 3 shootings were reported in the last 24 hours in Little Rock, according to police.

Officers responded to the 7800 block of W. 24th Street around 10:33 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting that just occurred, where Devin Adams, 27, of Jacksonville, told officers he had been shot in the parking lot of 2123 Labette Manor Drive, police said.

As officers were applying a tourniquet to Adams’ left arm, they noticed several bullet wounds in his torso area, left arm and upper back, the report states.

He told officers he was in the parking lot, when an unknown man started shooting at his window, police said.

He was transported to Baptist Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime]

Officers responded after midnight Thursday to 6201 Mabelvale Court for a shooting report.

Upon arrival, a woman told officers that her boyfriend, Raykwon Wright, 24, had just been shot, according to an incident report.

Officers located Wright in a bedroom closet, suffering from a gunshot wound in the rear, the report states.

Wright told officers he believed the shooting stemmed from an argument he had earlier in the day with a girl, and that the shooter had connections to her, police said.

Wright’s girlfriend told officers they were sitting on the couch talking with the gunman, when he got up and shot Wright, striking him in the rear, the report states.

The gunman and another person left the scene in a bright orange older model Hyundai, the girlfriend said.

Wright was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for treatment, police said.

Officers responded to Bradford Estates, located at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, around 4:41 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting that just occurred, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Niamah Shepard, 29, lying on the floor in front of an apartment, holding her leg and crying, police said.

A woman who lives at one of the apartments told officers she was awoken by Shepard at her front door, saying she had been shot, according to an incident report.

Shepard had a gunshot wound in her left thigh, and it appeared there was no exit wound, police said.

She was unable to provide suspect information or say where the shooting occurred, police said.

She was taken to UAMS Medical Center for further treatment, authorities said.