Little Rock police arrest suspect in armed carjacking of food delivery driver

Little Rock police have arrested a man who, they say, carjacked a North Little Rock woman Tuesday night while she was delivering food.

Bilal Al-Amin, 36, of Little Rock was found about 3 miles east of the carjacking, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Ashley Glass of North Little Rock told officers that she was delivering food for Grubhub at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 306 Markham Center Drive, about a half-mile northeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange. At around 7:24 p.m., a shirtless man approached her and demanded her car keys, according to the report.

Glass told officers that she told the man to leave, but he responded by pointing a gun at her stomach and threatening to kill her if she didn't surrender the car keys, police said.

She gave the man the keys to her 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec, and he sped away, the report states.

While officers were on the scene, another officer found the vehicle abandoned less than 3 miles to the east, on eastbound I-640 near South Mississippi Street, police said. The suspect jumped onto the top of the vehicle, leaving a footprint, and over the wall to get off of the interstate, the report states.

Dispatchers then received a call about a burglary in progress in the 6700 block of Blue Bird Drive, less than a mile northeast of the recovered vehicle. The caller said someone was attempting to kick in their back door, police said. The person then left and went to the neighbor's house, the caller told officers.

Officers arrived on Blue Bird Drive and located Al-Amin sitting in the backyard of a house across the street, according to the report. Police said he matched Glass's description of her assailant.

Al-Amin was taken into custody and then transported to UAMS Medical Center for evaluation. The stolen vehicle has been released to the owner, police said.

Charges are pending, police added.