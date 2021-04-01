Sections
Police release ID of 13-year-old North Little Rock homicide victim

by William Sanders | Today at 5:38 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The North Little Rock Police Department released the identity of the 13-year-old girl who was fatally shot at a residence Sunday.

Sgt. Carmen Helton said the victim's name is Arianna Staggers.

Staggers died of at least one gunshot wound at about 5:28 p.m. in residence on 1113 Healy St., Helton previously said. The home is about 5 miles southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 440 interchange.

Multiple neighborhood residents have said the people who live at that address had only moved in about a month before the shooting.

No other information on the nature of the shooting or any suspects has been released.

