Pulaski County sheriff's investigators have determined the death of a man found Tuesday in a residence in the southeastern part of the county to be a homicide, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Mekhyree Hammonds, 19, who was found at 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of 3M Road after deputies responded to a missing-person call, spokeswoman Kristin Knox said.

Authorities originally described the investigation as a "death investigation" with no indication of homicide at that time.