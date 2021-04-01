Sections
Simmons Bank Arena to be site of large-scale vaccine clinics

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:42 p.m.
Workmen move materials around on a scaffolding that wraps around a portion of the Simmons Bank Arena facade in North Little Rock Tuesday December 10, 2019. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

Four covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held at Simmons Bank Arena in downtown North Little Rock, officials announced Thursday.

They are the first large-scale clinics to be held at the arena since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The clinic dates are scheduled for April 10, May 1, May 22 and June 12.

About 1,000 to 2,000 people can be vaccinated on each of the scheduled days, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Appointments can be made by calling (501) 526-2211 or through the website vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

