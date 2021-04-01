Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers Heritage 6,

Springdale Har-Ber 5 (8)

Aden Osburn's eighth-inning single drove in Jeb Brown with the winning run as Heritage handed Har-Ber its first 6A-West Conference loss.

Brown had a one-out single in the eighth and moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. Osburn then delivered the clutch two-out single to center and allowed Brown to score.

The War Eagles (10-7, 3-3) made the most of the extra inning after scoring the tying run in the sixth. Michael Johannsen drew a walk and later came home on a passed ball.

Brady Laird, the third Heritage pitcher, retired the Wildcats (10-3, 5-1) in order to preserve the lead and finished with the win after throwing three hitless innings of relief. Hunter Royal had two hits and drove in three runs for the War Eagles, while Osburn added two hits and two RBIs.

Ethan Fender had a hit and two RBIs for Har-Ber, which goes back into a tie with Rogers for the 6A-West lead.

Rogers 7, Fayetteville 2

Rogers erupted for five runs in the second inning and defeated Fayetteville to cause a split in their 6A-West Conference series, with the visiting team winning both times.

The Mounties (12-3, 5-1) did their damage with two outs in the third after Fayetteville (5-7, 2-4) had taken a 1-0 lead as W Core reached on one error and scored on another miscue. Noah Goodshield was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, followed by a two-run double by Josh Lawing, an RBI single by Eli Marcotte and a sacrifice fly by Jackson Wells.

Wells added a two-run home run in the seventh after Fayetteville scored a run in the second and made it a 5-2 game.

Braxton Haywood picked up the win as he pitched five innings and allowed four hits while striking out seven, and Lawing had two of Rogers' four hits. Jack Pannell took the loss for Fayetteville.

Springdale 4, Bentonville West 3

Cooper Combs' bases-loaded walk allowed David Rodriguez to score the decisive run in the sixth inning as Springdale rallied to defeat West in 6A-West action at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

The Bulldogs (6-10, 1-5) loaded the bases on a single by Rodriguez and two hit batters, then Combs forced the walk after an early 0-2 count to score Rodriguez.

West (10-6, 3-3) led 3-1 after four innings, but a Wolverine error with the bases loaded allowed Springdale to tie the game in the fifth.

Brayden Dietz pitched two innings of relief and earned the win for Springdale, while Rodriguez finished with two of the Bulldogs' four hits. Landon Grigg suffered the loss for West.

PREP SOFTBALL

Pea Ridge 14, Gentry 8

Pea Ridge scored 10 runs in the final two innings to come from behind and defeat Gentry in a 4A-1 Conference game Wednesday at Gentry.

Gentry owned a 7-4 lead after five innings, but Pea Ridge scored six times in the sixth for a 10-7 cushion. Blakelee Winn's bases-loaded single scored the first Lady Blackhawk run, then she came home with the go-ahead run on Aiden Dayberry's squeeze bunt.

Karen Wheaton's home run pulled Gentry within 10-8 in the bottom of the sixth, but Pea Ridge added four runs in the seventh. Winn struck again with another RBI single and later scored on another Dayberry bunt.

Winn finished with three of Pea Ridge's seven hits and scored four times, while Alevia Reyna drove in four runs for the Lady Blackhawks. Afton Finnell had two hits and drove in four runs for Gentry.

Harrison 10, Yellville-Summit 0

Cadence Massey threw a five-inning perfect game, and Daizie Riggs drove in four runs as Harrison pounded Yellville-Summit in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Riggs belted a bases-loaded triple as part of a four-run first, and the Lady Goblins added a pair of runs in the third through fifth innings. Katelyn Fleming had two hits and scored twice for Harrison, while Camryn Casey, Kaylee Wolfe and Abigail Fancler each drove in a run.

That was more than enough for Massey, who struck out five and never allowed a ball to leave the infield. Massey helped her cause by fielding four grounders back to the circle for easy outs.

Greenwood 7-11, Van Buren 3-0

The Lady Bulldogs swept a 5A-West Conference doubleheader Tuesday, claiming a 7-3 win in the opener, then completing the sweep with an 11-0 win in the nightcap.

In the first game, Claire Chappel was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Charlize Taylor belted a solo home run for Greenwood (7-1). Kinley Fisher was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Haven Clements earned the win in the circle.

In the late game, Tori Howard pitched a two-hitter over five innings and struck out nine in the shutout win.

Natalie Thomas was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs for Greenwood. Fisher added a two-run triple, and Taylor, Macey Cutsinger and Chelsi Possage each belted doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Rogers 4, Bentonville West 0

Jourdan Badely scored two goals to lead Rogers past Bentonville West.

Hannah Hatfield and Allison Golden also had goals for Rogers (2-1-2, 2-1 6A-West), which led 4-0 at halftime. Golden provided an assist along with Riley Kennedy and Ashlynn Robinson.

SEND US SOCCER REPORTS

Northwest Arkansas prep coaches are encouraged to send soccer reports to Rick Fires at rfires@nwadg.com or sports@nwadg.com.