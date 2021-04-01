Stadiums to handle fans differently

Baseball is doing its best to get things back to normal, restoring the 162-game season and starting the year with fans in the stands of every stadium.

Some policies set by Major League Baseball are locked in at every park, like fans being required to wear masks, but the policies diverge based on the rules in the city or state where the game is being played. Nothing, however, is set in stone, as the rules could be tightened or relaxed based on how things are going in terms of coronavirus infections.

Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, said in a recent interview with "Face the Nation" that he expected the restrictions to lessen as the season progressed.

"I would expect that as we get through the summer -- late spring, early summer -- there's going to be a relaxation where you're going to have more and more people allowed into baseball parks, very likely separated with seating, very likely continue to wear masks," he said.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

BALTIMORE ORIOLES Camden Yards

CAPACITY 25% (11,000 fans)

NOTABLE Fans will be seated in pods. Neck gaiters and masks with ventilation vents are not permitted.

BOSTON RED SOX Fenway Park

CAPACITY 12% (4,000)

NOTABLE Health screenings are required before entry, and no bags will be allowed.

NEW YORK YANKEES Yankee Stadium

CAPACITY 20% (10,850)

NOTABLE Spectators need proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of the game or that they are vaccinated. The stadium will continue as a vaccination site through April.

TAMPA BAY RAYS Tropicana Field

CAPACITY 20% (9,000)

NOTABLE This is only about 5,000 to 6,000 lower than their average home attendance the past five nonpandemic years.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS TD Bank Park

CAPACITY 15% (1,275)

NOTABLE With border crossings to Canada requiring 14-day quarantines, the Blue Jays are forced to start the season at their spring training site in Dunedin, Fla. Eventually they could transition to Buffalo or another U.S. city before a possible return to Toronto later in the season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

CHICAGO WHITE SOX Guaranteed Rate Field

CAPACITY 22% (8,900)

NOTABLE Upon request, the White Sox will provide ticket-holder info to state and city officials for contact tracing. While the team is allowed to host up to 25% of capacity, the White Sox are doing 22% because of distancing measures.

MINNESOTA TWINS Target Field

CAPACITY 26% (10,000)

NOTABLE Guests must give verbal responses to a health screening form at entrance gates.

CLEVELAND INDIANS Progressive Field

CAPACITY 30% (10,500)

NOTABLE Masks are mandatory, and no bags are allowed (with exceptions for small clutch purses, diaper bags and medical bags).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS Kauffman Stadium

CAPACITY 30% (10,000)

NOTABLE Masks are mandatory, and no bags are allowed (with exceptions for medical and child care bags).

DETROIT TIGERS Comerica Park

CAPACITY 20% (8,200)

NOTABLE Guests are required to complete a health screening questionnaire before entry.

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST

HOUSTON ASTROS Minute Maid Park

CAPACITY 50% (20,500)

NOTABLE Texas removed all capacity restrictions in the state, so the Astros may increase the team's allowed attendance in May.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS Angel Stadium

CAPACITY 20% (8,650)

NOTABLE When Orange County moves to its next coronavirus tier, attendance could go up to 33%

OAKLAND ATHLETICS RingCentral Coliseum

CAPACITY 20% (9,000)

NOTABLE Ticket sales are restricted to California residents. All social spaces will be closed, and tailgating is prohibited.

SEATTLE MARINERS T-Mobile Park

CAPACITY 20% (9,000)

NOTABLE The Mariners will use high-tech cleaning methods, including electrostatic sprayers of electrically charged disinfecting solution, UV-C light and an Ionized air purification system.

TEXAS RANGERS Globe Life Field

CAPACITY 100% (40,300)

NOTABLE The Rangers are the only team to allow full capacity on opening day, but Texas is expected to reduce the capacity for future games to allow for social distancing. The team's first exhibition game of the season drew 12,911 fans.

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST

ATLANTA BRAVES Truist Park

CAPACITY 33% (13,500)

NOTABLE The Braves, who also host the 2021 All-Star Game, will revisit their restrictions with each home stand.

MIAMI MARLINS LoanDepot Park

CAPACITY 25% (9,300)

NOTABLE The Marlins have adapted their drone technology, normally used for mosquito and weed control, to apply disinfectant throughout the ballpark.

NEW YORK METS Citi Field

CAPACITY 20% (8,492)

NOTABLE The Mets will require fans to present proof of a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination before entering the stadium.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES Citizens Bank Park

CAPACITY 20% (8,800)

NOTABLE Gov. Tom Wolf has said that outdoor venues in Pennsylvania could be open at 50% capacity starting April 4.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS Nationals Park

CAPACITY 12.1% (5,000)

NOTABLE The Nats wanted far more fans allowed into the park and will revisit the limits with D.C. officials for a second home stand, which starts April 15.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

CHICAGO CUBS Wrigley Field

CAPACITY 25% (10,000)

NOTABLE Masks are mandatory, and no bags are allowed (with exceptions for small clutch purses, diaper bags and medical bags).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Busch Stadium

CAPACITY 32% (14,600)

NOTABLE Masks are mandatory, and no bags are allowed (with exceptions for diaper bags and medical bags).

CINCINNATI REDS Great American Ball Park

CAPACITY 30% (12,700)

NOTABLE Masks are mandatory, but several bag types are allowed, including purses, food bags and soft-sided coolers under a certain size.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS American Family Field

CAPACITY 25% (10,500)

NOTABLE Masks are mandatory, and no bags are allowed (with exceptions for small clutch purses, diaper bags and medical bags).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES PNC Park

CAPACITY 20% (7,500)

NOTABLE Because the team's home opener is not until April 8, they would be allowed up to 50% of capacity by Pennsylvania law but are doing less because of social distancing measures.

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS Chase Field

CAPACITY 25% (12,000)

NOTABLE Ballpark officials reserve the right to conduct coronavirus screening and deny admission based on the results.

COLORADO ROCKIES Coors Field

CAPACITY 42.6% (21,400)

NOTABLE The picnic area and other standing-room gathering spots will be closed, and the team says "seeds and nuts in the shell will NOT be permitted at this time."

LOS ANGELES DODGERS Dodger Stadium

CAPACITY 20% (11,000)

NOTABLE Forget about watching much batting practice. Gates to the ballpark will open only one hour before the first pitch.

SAN DIEGO PADRES Petco Park

CAPACITY 20% (10,000)

NOTABLE With the team on the rise at last, Padres chief executive Eric Greupner said, "I think it will be the loudest 20% capacity crowd you've ever heard."

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Oracle Park

CAPACITY 20% (8,400)

NOTABLE According to the team website, the Giants are planning "distinct zones within Oracle Park to prevent cross-traffic of fans throughout the building."