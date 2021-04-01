BASEBALL

Walker Foundation pledges up to $1M

The Razorback Foundation announced Wednesday a donation of up to $1 million by the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation toward the construction cost of the Hunt Baseball Development Center at the University of Arkansas.

The Walker Foundation will match up to $1 million total in new donations toward the baseball center, which is scheduled to open this summer. It is at least the second major donation for the project by the Walker Foundation, which also donated $5 million as a lead gift for the building in 2018.

Johnny Mike Walker, the son of the late Willard and Pat Walker, was a Razorback baseball letterman in 1975.

Arkansas' baseball stadium added the Walker family's name shortly after the 2018 donation. The Walkers donated more than $1 million toward the construction of Baum-Walker Stadium in the 1990s.

The Hunt Center is approximately 52,000 square feet, and the cost to build the facility is about $27 million. The building is located in the right-field corner of Baum-Walker Stadium.

Once opened, the Hunt Center will house coaches' offices, a clubhouse, and team meeting and workout facilities. The exterior of the building includes loge boxes for use on Razorback baseball game days.

Henderson State slugs Harding

Henderson State University (13-8) hit four home runs Wednesday in a 12-9 nonconference victory over Harding University at Clyde Berry Field in Searcy.

Kaden Argenbright led the Reddies, going 4 for 4 with 2 home runs. Henderson State also got home runs from Danny Mitchell Jr. and Bryson Haskins.

Cody Smith went 3 for 4 and was a home run short of the cycle while driving in 2 runs for the Bisons (12-7). Brendan Perrett had two doubles and three RBI for Harding.

BASKETBALL

UALR guard enters transfer portal

University of Arkansas at Little Rock guard Ky'lie Scott has entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Tuesday. The sophomore posted 9.3 points per game with 33 steals in 2020-21.

Scott was thrust into the starting five in January after the departures of Bre'Amber Scott and Briana Crane. She made 15 starts in the second half of the season.

She shot 38.1% from three-point range -- best among the Trojans' guards -- and scored a career-high 23 points with six made three-pointers against Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 29.

BOWLING

ASU women earn NCAA bid

The Arkansas State University women's team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.

The Red Wolves, who will appear in their 13th consecutive tournament, will face Delaware State in their opening match April 7. The winner will face either North Carolina A&T or Prairie View A&M.

The winners of each regional will advance to the NCAA championship, which will be held April 9-10 in Kansas City, Mo. The national championship match will air April 10 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech freshman honored

Arkansas Tech University freshman Henry Frizzell was named the Great American Conference men's golfer of the week Wednesday.

Frizzell tied for fourth place at the NSIC Preview Invitational in Kansas City, Mo., earlier this week. His even-par 71 in the second round matched the third-best round of the tournament.

Arkansas Tech placed third in the 26-team event and defeated four nationally ranked teams.

TENNIS

GAC tabs Dargude

Arkansas Tech University freshman Aastha Dargude was honored by the Great American Conference on Wednesday as the women's player of the week.

Dargude was unbeaten in singles and doubles play as the Golden Suns went 2-0. Against Drury, Dargude's three-set victory at No. 3 singles clinched the Golden Sun's first victory over the Panthers. She paired with Michelle Khoo for a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Dargude then cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 singles victory and a 6-2 win in doubles against Ouachita Baptist University.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA wins in Southland Tournament

Amanda Beaton and Madi Bowles had 14 kills each as the University of Central Arkansas defeated Abilene Christian 25-15, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Bailey Waddington had 26 assists and Anna Williams added 24, while Emily Doss led the Sugar Bears (11-7) with 13 digs and 2 kills. Amari Mitchell had seven blocks for UCA, which will face Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. today in the tournament's second round.

UALR adds assistant coach

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced Wednesday the addition of Jorge Martinez as an assistant coach.

Martinez was the head coach at Mount St. Mary's in Little Rock, where he led the team to a 9-8 record and an appearance in the Class 6A state tournament in 2020.

