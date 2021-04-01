Super Quiz: Anagrams

The deli was -------- during the covid-19 lockdown.
When Amundsen reached the South Pole, he gave a -------- of joy.
Parents should teach their children not to ----------.
The senator committed ----------.
The mounted knight made a clean hit with his ----------.
The chairman was able to veto the -------- on a technicality.
There was an interesting article in the newspaper about the ----------.
You need to be silent and ---------- carefully.
He waited patiently in the -------- and allowed the sauce to thicken.
ANSWERS
Idle
Shout
Cheat
Treason
Lance
Vote
Recital
Listen
Kitchen