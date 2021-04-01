Sections
Super Quiz: Anagrams

Today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. The deli was -------- during the covid-19 lockdown.

  2. When Amundsen reached the South Pole, he gave a -------- of joy.

  3. Parents should teach their children not to ----------.

  4. The senator committed ----------.

  5. The mounted knight made a clean hit with his ----------.

  6. The chairman was able to veto the -------- on a technicality.

  7. There was an interesting article in the newspaper about the ----------.

  8. You need to be silent and ---------- carefully.

  9. He waited patiently in the -------- and allowed the sauce to thicken.

ANSWERS

  1. Idle

  2. Shout

  3. Cheat

  4. Treason

  5. Lance

  6. Vote

  7. Recital

  8. Listen

  9. Kitchen

