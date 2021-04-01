Super Quiz: Anagrams

The deli was -------- during the covid-19 lockdown.

When Amundsen reached the South Pole, he gave a -------- of joy.

Parents should teach their children not to ----------.

The senator committed ----------.

The mounted knight made a clean hit with his ----------.

The chairman was able to veto the -------- on a technicality.

There was an interesting article in the newspaper about the ----------.

You need to be silent and ---------- carefully.