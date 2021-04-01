Texarkana appoints its first female police chief

TEXARKANA -- Kristi Bennett has been named Texarkana's police chief.

Bennett is the department's first female chief and first new chief in 31 years.

Bennett holds a master's degree from Southern Arkansas University and has served as interim chief since Sept. 1. Before her appointment as interim chief, she held several department jobs since joining in 2005.

"I am honored to be named police chief," Bennett said. "I have spent the last 17 years in a job which I dearly love. My motivation and drive to always be better and attempt to improve the situation for others has provided for me an exceptional and successful career."

City Manager Kenny Haskin announced Bennett's appointment Monday. The appointment was made after the retirement of Robert Harrison, who had been chief since 1990 and had been with the department since 1973.

Bennett said she plans to continue to establish relationships with regional law enforcement agencies, city officials and community members.

"By including city government in the operations of the agency, I believe we can give a better understanding of how best to bring about the changes we are looking for," she said.

Bennett said the department is highly motivated and with the continued effort toward change, there are several things that can be done to make it a highly competitive one that will encourage employee retention and strengthen morale.

Haskin said Bennett is well-known and well-respected within the community and statewide and has received local, state and national recognition for her work within law enforcement circles.

The Personal Responsibility in Daily Effort program she developed has been copied by police departments in many other places. The program works with middle school students and helps them learn self-esteem and life skills, Haskin said.

"She has exhibited excellent leadership abilities during her tenure as interim chief, and her innovative and creative mindset has already formulated plans that will carry our police department to new heights in fairness, cooperation, and employee and community relations," Haskin said.