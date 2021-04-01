Transgender policies for military revised

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Donald Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition.

The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

The Pentagon conducted a two-month review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

An executive order from Biden overturned the Trump policy and immediately prohibited any moves to force service members out of the military on the basis of gender identity. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin then gave the Pentagon two months to finalize the more detailed regulations that the military services will follow.

The new rules also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. The rules' release Wednesday coincides with the International Transgender Day of Visibility, and they will take effect April 30. Kirby said that will give the military services the time they need to update their policies and provide guidance to commanders.

"The United States military is the greatest fighting force on the planet because we are composed of an all-volunteer team willing to step up and defend the rights and freedoms of all Americans," Austin said in a statement Wednesday. "We will remain the best and most capable team because we avail ourselves of the best possible talent that America has to offer, regardless of gender identity."

Austin has called for a reexamination of the records of service members who were discharged or denied reenlistment because of gender identity issues under the previous policy. Stephanie Miller, the director of military accession policy, told reporters that there is no data yet on how many people that may include.

Until a few years ago, service members could be discharged from the military for being transgender, but that changed during the Obama administration. In 2016, the Pentagon announced that transgender people already serving in the military would be allowed to serve openly. It said that by July 2017, others would be allowed to enlist.

Trump's administration delayed the enlistment date and called for additional study. A few weeks later, Trump caught military leaders by surprise, tweeting that the government wouldn't accept or allow transgender people to serve "in any capacity" in the military.

After a lengthy and complicated legal battle and additional reviews, the Defense Department in April 2019 approved a policy that fell short of an all-out ban but that barred transgender troops and recruits from transitioning to another sex and required most individuals to serve in what the administration called their "birth gender."

Under that policy, transgender troops and anyone who had signed an enlistment contract before the effective date could continue with plans for hormone treatments and gender transition if they had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

But after that date, no one with gender dysphoria who was taking hormones or had transitioned to another gender was allowed to enlist. Troops who were already serving and were diagnosed with gender dysphoria were required to serve in the gender assigned at birth and were barred from taking hormones or getting transition surgery.

NEW POLICIES PRAISED

The new policies released Wednesday are similar to those developed in 2016. The announcement was praised by advocacy groups and members of Congress.

"The Pentagon absolutely did the right thing today by reestablishing a policy of inclusion for transgender service members, who once again will be able to serve openly and proudly in their self-identified gender," said Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who leads the House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee.

Nicolas Talbott, whose plans to enlist in the Air Force National Guard were sidelined by the Trump administration, expressed relief Wednesday.

"I'm more confident than ever that when I apply to enlist, I will be judged on my skills and my accomplishments, instead of my transgender status, which has nothing to do with my ability to serve," said Talbott.

Transgender troops have been whiplashed by policies that have changed several times since the 2016 regulations were put in place.

Subsequent restrictions bruised morale and hurt recruiting and retention efforts, former top military physicians said in a November study published by the Palm Center, a research institute that studies LGBT personnel issues in the military.

"The transgender ban has harmed military readiness across the board. That's what happens when the military needlessly discriminates against people who are qualified to serve," said Alan Steinman, a former U.S. Coast Guard director of health and safety and retired rear admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Miller said the number of service members who self-identify as transgender could range from 1,000 to 8,000, including those who may not seek treatment. Other studies have said the total could be as high as 14,700. There are more than 1.3 million active-duty troops and close to 800,000 in the National Guard and Reserves.

Speaking during a Pentagon briefing, Miller provided updated numbers on troops who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, saying there are 2,200 who are currently serving. That total is more than double the 1,071 who were serving in February 2019, according to data released then.

MEDICAL COSTS

The January order rankled some conservatives, who said that reopening service to transgender people was focused on social engineering rather than military necessity. Trump and other conservatives described allowing transgender people in uniform as costly and a distraction.

But a 2016 RAND Corp. study commissioned by the Pentagon concluded that medical costs were negligible and found no evidence among foreign allies that allowing transgender people to serve hurt unit cohesion.

Miller said medical costs associated with treatment and gender transition are very small, "a handful of million dollars per year." She added that "we're not anticipating with these changes in policies that there's going to be a significant impact in terms of medical costs."

According to the Pentagon, the Defense Department spent about $8 million on transgender care from 2016 to 2019.

Four of the military service chiefs told Congress in 2018 that they had seen no discipline, morale or unit readiness problems with transgender troops serving openly in the military. But they also acknowledged that some commanders were spending a lot of time with transgender people who were working through medical requirements and other transition issues.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, discussing the decision to end the ban on transgender people in the military in a news conference Wednesday that coincided with International Transgender Day of Visibility, said the new rules will take effect April 30. (AP/Susan Walsh)

Stephanie Miller, head of accession policy at the Pentagon, center, and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, right, speak during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. It was announced during the briefing that the Pentagon will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military and will issue new rules that broaden their access to medical care and gender transition. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)