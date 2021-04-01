Sections
Two members join SAU Board of Trustees

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:15 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed two people to five-year terms on the Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees, according to an announcement by the school.

They are Laura Winning, 62, of Little Rock, and Nathan Evers, 72, of El Dorado.

Winning, a Magnolia native, earned a business degree from SAU. The Lusby Hospitality Pavilion at the SAU Alumni Center was dedicated to her parents, Edsel and Geraldine, in 2017. Winning's parents both taught at SAU.

Evers, a certified public accountant, earned his accounting degree in 1971 from SAU, which was then known as Southern State College. He served two consecutive five-year terms on SAU's board, from 2001-2011. He replaces Lawrence Bearden, who had served on the board since 2016.

The trustees serve as the governing body of SAU in Magnolia and SAU Tech in Camden.

