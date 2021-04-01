UALR easing some covid-19 restrictions

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock plans to remove most physical distancing requirements Aug. 2 as part of a return to "more traditional" campus operations, the university announced Thursday.

But the campus face-covering requirement continues "until further notice" as part of UALR's covid-19 protocols, according to an email from Chancellor Christina Drale.

On Aug. 2, there will be an expected "resumption of normal campus operations," Drale said in Thursday's announcement.

"With the availability of vaccines and a significant reduction in the COVID-19 cases on-campus and in Arkansas, UA Little Rock is preparing to return to more traditional campus operations in fall 2021,” Drale said.

Some changes put in place because of covid-19 will remain, including "enhanced sanitation efforts" and an on-campus housing policy of having one student per bedroom.

By Aug. 2, however, the university expects to end its limits on event sizes, in addition to easing its physical distancing protocols. The number of in-person classes also is expected to return to the level seen before the pandemic.

The campus has adjusted some protocols this spring and now is allowing events with up to 25 people, up from a limit of 10. Larger events may also be held, but only with approval from UALR vice chancellors after a safety review.

UALR had not had a new on-campus student infection since mid-February, according to data posted on the university's website.