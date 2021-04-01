UAPB, Academy Sports join in youth mentorship project

Academy Sports + Outdoors is teaming up with University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Athletics to kick off a special mentorship program.

At 4:30 p.m. today, $2,000 worth of baseball gear will be donated to the Pine Bluff Northern Cal Ripken/Junior Babe Ruth League. The presentation will be held at Academy Sports, 11400 W. Markham St. in Little Rock, according to a news release.

UAPB Athletic Director Chris Robinson and Juwan Parker, director of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, will participate in the event along with league President Gene Moss and Coach Sebastian Stargell.

The donation will include balls, bats, gloves, helmets, and other items. Throughout the spring semester, UAPB student-athletes and coaches will mentor the young players through meaningful engagements and joint practices, according to the release.

"The partnership between Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) focuses on establishing meaningful community initiatives within the SWAC footprint," according to the release. "Specifically, these initiatives will look to activate and amplify grassroots efforts, such as youth outreach and mentoring programs, that are inclusive of students-athletes and administrators from across the conference."