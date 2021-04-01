Unknown pedestrian among road fatalities

Two people died on highways Wednesday, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

An unidentified man was killed about 12:50 a.m. when he was struck by a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup as he walked west in the middle of the Interstate 30 service road in Bryant, a state police report said.

No identifying information was found on the man and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to assist with the identification, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were cloudy and wet, the report said. The Bryant Police Department is conducting the investigation.

A 47-year-old Springdale man was killed when the scooter he was riding hit debris on U.S. 412 in Springdale about 5:13 a.m., according to a state police report.

Herman David Evins Jr. was thrown from his scooter and then run over by three vehicles, all of which left the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and dry, the report said. The Springdale Police Department is investigating.

On Monday, a 21-year-old Arkadelphia man died in a one-vehicle crash about 3:13 p.m. on U.S. 67 in Gum Springs, according to a state police report.

Dale Balch was driving a Dodge Charger when he attempted to round a curve and hit a culvert, the report said. The impact caused the Charger to go airborne and crash into three trees. Balch was thrown out of the car, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.