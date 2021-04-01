Video led to Springdale teacher's resignation

SPRINGDALE -- A Central Junior High teacher resigned Wednesday in connection with a video that didn't align with district values, said Kendra Clay, general counsel.

The district shared a post on its Twitter and Facebook pages about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday stating, "We are aware of a video circulating that does not represent the values of the Springdale School District. We continue to promote an inclusive environment. We value, respect and celebrate all of our students. The teacher involved is no longer employed with the district."

Clay would not identify the teacher or release specifics about the teacher's employment or resignation.

Trent Jones, communications director, declined to share the video. He said it was not posted on district websites or social media pages.

Public comments on the district's Facebook post indicate the video was one posted Wednesday on Facebook by Catherine Andrew. The 35-second video appears to have been taken from inside a student's backpack or duffle bag. The camera is pointed at the ceiling.

A man can be heard talking to someone in the room, telling the person to shut their "freaking mouth" and questioning why that person doesn't look at him when he's talking. The man goes on to compare the person to Marshallese students.

"Marshallese students never want to look at me when I talk to them," the man says. "That's not respectful."

It's unclear strictly from the audio who the man is. Text included in the video states, "he used to be my favorite teacher since 7th grade."

Andrew's comment attached to her post states, "Hey Central Junior High School. Is this what you teach your students? You the teacher need to be better educated on diversity and cultural difference. Be better. Do better."

The district's Facebook statement about the video had about 55 comments within the hour.

"In our culture, students are discouraged to make eye contact with the teachers," Neilem River of Springdale commented. "It's disrespectful to make eye contact when your teacher is talking to you. I don't think many of the teachers here know that and respect that."

District teachers commented in support of inclusion.

"I teach in Springdale and love all kids, so do my colleagues and administrators," said Gia Pettit, a first grade teacher at Turnbow Elementary. "One bad seed does not represent our district."