State Capitol news in brief

Virus-liability shield headed to governor

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would shield businesses from certain lawsuits over exposure to the coronavirus.

House Bill 1487, by Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, was approved 34-1 and goes to the governor.

The bill would give businesses and their employees immunity from claims of exposure to the virus. Workers' compensation claims and lawsuits alleging "willful, reckless, or intentional misconduct" would not be barred under the law, which would expire in two years.

Gonzales has said that businesses that fail to follow public-health guidelines could still be held liable under the bill's "misconduct" exception.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate unanimous on scholarship bill

All 35 senators voted Wednesday for a bill that would prioritize the distribution of proceeds for lottery-financed scholarships.

Senate Bill 584 by Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, now goes to the House.

Hickey said the bill would use the roughly $100 million expected to be in the trust funds for the Academic Challenge and Workforce Challenge scholarships on June 30 to pay for scholarships in the 2021-22 school year. The proposal would use net proceeds and $20 million in general revenue collected in fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, to pay for scholarships in the 2022-23 school year, so the state would bank the money for those scholarships in advance.

If the state doesn't have sufficient money to pay for the scholarships, Academic Challenge Scholarships would get top funding priority and the other lottery-financed scholarships would be funded pro-rata, he said. If the state wants to borrow from a $20 million reserve fund for scholarships, the Legislative Council's approval would be required under the bill, he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Infrastructure-harm penalties advanced

Legislation to increase the penalties for damaging infrastructure -- such as pipelines, railroads, water-treatment plants and telecommunications facilities -- advanced to the Senate floor on a voice vote Wednesday.

House Bill 1321, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, would stiffen the penalty for damaging attacks on "critical" infrastructure to a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Gazaway pointed to the importance of critical infrastructure in keeping utilities on during February's snow and ice storms, and said that attacks on such infrastructure are increasing.

-- John Moritz

Measure addresses inmates' U.S. cash

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require federal stimulus checks sent to state prisoners be used first to pay outstanding court costs, fines or restitution.

Senate Bill 544, by Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, was backed in the committee on a voice vote without dissent.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said the number of inmates who have received stimulus checks is in "the high hundreds or low thousands."

The Arkansas Department of Corrections houses about 15,000 prisoners, Graves said.

Graves said a court ruling last year and subsequent guidance by the Internal Revenue Service qualified certain prisoners to receive federal stimulus money, which prison officials are depositing in inmates' trust accounts.

-- John Moritz

No-fault divorce bid falls 31-58 in House

Legislation that would have allowed speedier no-fault divorces in Arkansas was defeated Wednesday in the House in a 31-58 vote, 20 votes short of the 51 needed for approval.

House Bill 1697, by Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, would have allowed couples to enter a no-fault divorce without the 18-month separation period now required by law.

Hudson said couples already can get quicker divorces by claiming general indignities, but that often requires them to air grievances that can become a part of the public record.

"This affects people who don't want their children to read these," Hudson said. "This affects people who are concerned about their standing in the community."

Other lawmakers expressed concerns that the bill would lead to increased divorce rates, and cited their own religious objections to divorce.

"I think we've seen a degradation in marriage over the generations," said Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville. "I think this is just one more thing that will add to that."

-- John Moritz

Sex-ed opt-in bill moves to governor

A bill headed to the governor's office would require Arkansas schools to notify parents and allow them to inspect materials before their children take part in lessons or activities dealing with off-curriculum topics related to sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity.

House sponsor Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said Senate Bill 389 would result in better communication among parents and educators.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, called the bill "another layer of discrimination" for students or parents who are LGBTQ.

The chamber passed the bill along party lines in a 75-18 vote.

-- Rachel Herzog

Committee favors abortion measure

The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor advanced legislation Wednesday requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with hospitals to transfer patients with "unforeseen complications" from abortion procedures.

Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, called Senate Bill 527 a "continuity of care" bill, though it attracted opposition from two pro-choice advocates who said it was unnecessary and unconstitutional.

Earlier this session, lawmakers voted to ban all abortions in Arkansas except to protect the life or health of the mother. Opponents have vowed to challenge that law, which was signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and lawmakers continue to pass anti-abortion measures.

Ali Taylor, of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network, called SB527 "another obvious attempt to limit access to safe, legal abortion."

There are two operating abortion clinics in the state. Both are in Little Rock.

-- John Moritz

Closed economic talks bill advances

Legislation to allow local government officials to meet privately to discuss certain economic development projects advanced from a House committee on the third try Wednesday.

House Bill 1280 by Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, would apply to projects that fall under the Local Job Creation, Job Expansion, and Economic Development Act of 2017 and would permit the governing body's attorney to attend those closed sessions.

An amendment was added to the bill that requires the local government to make an audio recording of the closed session that would be exempt from disclosure and to give a public an oral summary of the discussion afterward.

Proponents of the bill said it's necessary for cities and counties to be able to take advantage of the 2017 job creation law, while media professionals and open-records advocates said it hurts transparency by hiding conversations about incentives.

The House City, County and Local Affairs Committee's 11-4 vote sends the bill to the House for further consideration.

-- Rachel Herzog

2 open-records law tweak bids get nod

Two amendments to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act on Wednesday made their way out of the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

Senate Bill 196 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, mandates that defendants in open-records suits pay reasonable attorney fees and other litigation expenses incurred by a plaintiff who, after filing suit, receives a significant portion of the records they requested.

House Bill 1626 by Rep. Keith Brooks, R-Ferndale, removes a provision in the state open-records law requiring that public employees be notified before their salary information is released.

-- Rachel Herzog