FOOTBALL

Morris returns to HS coaching

Former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris has been hired as football coach at a suburban Dallas high school. Morris will take over the football program in Allen, the school district announced Wednesday. Morris was fired at Arkansas in 2019 after going 4-18 in two seasons. He most recently worked as Auburn’s offensive coordinator. He has 16 years of high school coaching experience, including back-to-back state championships with Lake Travis High School in Texas. “Allen High School is known throughout the state and nation for having a storied tradition of excellence in everything it does, and the football team is certainly included in that discussion,” Morris said. “My roots run deep in Texas high school football, and I’m excited for the opportunity to get back to coaching young student-athletes and making an impression on their lives.”

BASEBALL

MLB umpire loses lawsuit

Umpire Angel Hernandez lost his lawsuit against Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination. The Cuba-born Hernandez sued in 2017 in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, a case later moved to New York. Hired as a big-league umpire in 1993, he alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. Hernandez was made an interim crew chief in July at the start of the pandemic-delayed shortened season after a dozen umps decided to sit out. “The court concludes that no reasonable juror could find that MLB’s stated explanation is a pretext for discriminatory motive,” U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken wrote Wednesday in granting MLB’s motion for a summary judgment. Oetken wrote that MLB picking Alfonso Marquez to work the World Series in 2011 and 2015 was “a promotion that seemingly would not have been made were MLB discriminating on the basis of race or national identity.” Hernandez claimed Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre had animus toward him dating to 2001, and that Torre bypassed Hernandez for crew chief and World Series assignments.

Lindor’s deal worth $341M

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have agreed to a $341 million, 10-year deal, keeping the All-Star shortstop in Queens for the long haul after acquiring him from Cleveland in the offseason, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. Lindor was eligible for free agency after this season and said this spring he wouldn’t negotiate with the Mets on a long-term deal after opening day. Less than 24 hours before New York starts its season tonight in Washington, an agreement was reached. The 27-year-old Lindor has two Gold Gloves and made four All-Star teams in six seasons with the Indians, hitting .285 with an average of 29 home runs, 86 RBI and 21 stolen bases per 162 games.

Kansas City shortstop on IL

Oft-injured Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will begin the season on the injured list with a right oblique strain, leaving Kansas City without one of its most exciting players when it opens the season against the Texas Rangers today. Mondesi was put on the injured list Wednesday retroactive to the previous day. Nicky Lopez was recalled from the club’s alternate training site in Northwest Arkansas after he was sent there after a poor spring training at the plate. Mondesi hit .256 with a league-leading 24 stolen bases in 59 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

TENNIS

Osaka’s streak ends at 23

As Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak neared an end Wednesday, she paused before serving to crane her neck and study the sky, as if seeking intervention from above. Then she carried on, and so did No. 23 seed Maria Sakkari, who upset Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The defeat was her first since February 2020, and it ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals. Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in February,.

GOLF

Rain halts Women’s Amateur

Kate Smith made four birdies in 11 holes until rain interrupted the opening round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Wednesday. Smith, a fifth-year senior at Nebraska who won her first college title two weeks ago, was at 4-under par. The opening round was to resume at Champions Retreat today. U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Rose Zhang and South Carolina senior Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain finished their rounds of 1-under 71 for the clubhouse lead. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Arkansas Razorbacks) was at 2 over at 15 holes when play was halted. Matthews is tied for 24th place.

Details held in Tiger’s crash

The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV in Southern California but would not release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star. Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The Genesis SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks. Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries. Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized for his comments about the crash, calling it “purely an accident” and saying there was no evidence of impairment.