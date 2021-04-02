2 people named trustees at SAU

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed two people to five-year terms on the Southern Arkansas University board of trustees, according to an announcement by the school.

They are Laura Winning, 62, of Little Rock and Nathan Evers, 72, of El Dorado.

Winning, a Magnolia native, earned a business degree from SAU. The Lusby Hospitality Pavilion at the SAU Alumni Center was dedicated to her parents, Edsel and Geraldine, in 2017. Winning's parents both taught at SAU.

Evers, a certified public accountant who earned his accounting degree in 1971 from SAU, then known as Southern State College, served two consecutive five-year terms on SAU's board, from 2001-2011. He replaces Lawrence Bearden, who had served on the board since 2016.