April 2, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are the top stories from the Democrat-Gazette this week.

Governor ends mask mandate, opens vaccine eligibility to anyone 16+

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday lifted the statewide mask mandate and extended eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to all residents age 16 and older.

Read what the decision means for schools, businesses and cities in our breakdown.

Senate approves transgender-treatment ban for minors

Legislation that would ban gender transition treatment, which can include sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, for minors handily won approval in the Arkansas Senate on Monday afternoon, over objections of opponents who called the measure discriminatory.

Business executive announces run for governor as Democrat

Businesswoman Supha Xayprasith-Mays of Little Rock will seek the Democratic nomination for governor next year, she announced Friday.

She said she is running for governor because there are so many families struggling in Arkansas, many children are going to bed hungry, and "hopelessness has already begun, there is no job."

Little Rock mayor re-pitches 1% sales tax increase

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. indicated Wednesday during a news conference to pitch his plan for a permanent 1 percentage point sales-tax increase that a special election on the measure could occur as soon as this summer.

5 die in Little Rock apartment fire

Two adults and three children died as a result of an apartment fire early Sunday on Geyer Springs Road, according to a Little Rock Fire Department news release.