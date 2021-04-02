Sections
Body dropped off at hospital probed

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:32 a.m.

A man's body was dropped off at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock Thursday afternoon, according to Little Rock Police.

Department spokesman Mark Edwards said investigators are looking for where the incident took place. He said police are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

"We have to check to make sure that it happened [in Little Rock]," Edwards said.

Police released no information on the man's identity.

In February, a similar incident happened when a man purportedly dropped off Brian Britt, 47, near the emergency entrance of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock after Britt was believed to have been shot inside the man's vehicle.

