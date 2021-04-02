Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, April 2 Local agencies close Good Friday

Several agencies will be closed in observance of Good Friday, April 2: Pine Bluff City Hall, Jefferson County Courthouse, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and Liberty Utilities.

Good Friday celebration set

A Good Friday worship service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Friday at the Heart 2 Heart Worship Center, 835 RailRoad St., at Grady. The event will feature Audrea Johnson, an evangelist, as well as DanTerrious Shelton, Sprituuall Devine and others. Masks are required, according to a news release.

In-person Live@5 Concert set with Dave Sadler

Delta musician Dave Sadler will return to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for the Live@5 concert from 5-7 p.m. April 2. This in-person performance is part of ASC’s Live@5 concert series on the first Friday of every month. “Sadler’s playing style is a blend of blues, rock, jazz and funk, utilizing both electric and acoustic guitars. He actively plays alongside the Port City Blues Society Players and other area musicians,” according to a news release. The cost for Live@5 is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Space is limited. Details: asc701.org/live-at-5.

Beginning Friday, April 2 ASC hosts ‘Mirror, Mirror on the Wall’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., continues, “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale.” The event will stream at 7 p.m. April 2-4. The production features a full cast of Southeast Arkansas youth ages 21 and younger. This production is directed by Kayla Earnest-Lake and written by Brian D. Taylor. The play is inspired by classic fairy tales. Tickets are $7 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and can be purchased at asc701.org.

Saturday, April 3 Barraque Street church to dedicate community garden

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church invites the public to the dedication of its community garden, 1811 W. Pullen Ave. (across the street from the church campus) at 9 a.m. Saturday. The garden is a partnership designed to encourage people in the Pine Bluff Northside/University Park Community to eat home-grown nutritious fruits and vegetables, and promote healthy living through gardening, according to a news release.

St. John AME to give away food for Easter

St. John AME Church’s “Soul Food for the Mind Body and Spirit” Feeding Ministry will give away 150 baskets with items to prepare an Easter dinner. The drive through giveaway will be held April 3 beginning at 10 a.m. One basket per family will be available and a photo identification will be requested, according to a news release.

Delta Network Food Bank to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank will give away food in a drive-thru session at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. The Covid-19 Hunger Relief Donation will include a 33 pound box of chicken and will be distributed to each vehicle. Registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Vehicles will enter the convention center’s “parking lot D” from Missouri Street. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the directions of the traffic directors. People must remain in their vehicles at all times. Details: (870) 536-2424.

Through Saturday, April 3 UAM Rodeo Weevil Stampede set

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the 2021 Weevil Stampede at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello. The UAM College Rodeo will be at 7 p.m. April 1-2 and the Championship Round will be held at 1 p.m. April 3. Concessions and parking will be available. Three hundred student-athletes will participate and 15 teams from the Ozark Region will compete, according to a news release. Masks will be required. Seating will be limited to about 400 people to remain in compliance with state health guidelines, according to Head Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones.

Monday, April 5 Westerman to visit Pine Bluff, 4th District

U.S. Rep. Bruce Wester-man (R-Ark.) will kick off a tour Monday of the Fourth District centered on the those who served their communities in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. The tour includes: Visits to Southeast Arkansas College at 9:30 a.m. – Meet Betty Cook, who delivered meals to children in need when schools were closed; 11 a.m. – Meet Melrita Johnson, who mentors young social workers and collects food, toiletry, and infant necessities donations and meet Lynette Bloomberg, who used her sewing machine to make hundreds of masks. Also at 10 a.m. – Meet Lisa Grove at Sheridan; 1:30 p.m. – Visit Rison Pharmacy; and 2:45 p.m. – Meet Nathan Greeley, Bearden Police Chief.

Beginning Monday, April 5 Grand Prairie Decorative Arts on exhibit

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts is hosting its arts festival exhibitions online. The Decorative Arts exhibit will be open April 5-30. An artists’ reception open house will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. April 6. Entry pick ups will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1. To enter art work and for details, visit www.grandprairiearts.com. For questions, participants may send emails to arts001@centurytel.net.

Wednesday, April 7 Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, April 8 Veterans Legal Clinic open

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center-West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release. Veterans will be able to receive free consultations on civil legal issues, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center’s Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1 (800) 950-5817. A mask or face covering is required at the legal clinic. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington’s Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Beginning Thursday, April 8 ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the “Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina” exhibition April 8-July 10. Visitors may meet with the artist to discuss her work during a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. April 8. Patrons can enjoy on-the-go complimentary snack packs as part of the event. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. “Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces,” according to the release. Details: asc701.org.

Friday, April 9 Unified Christian Alliance extends scholarship deadline

The Unified Christian Alliance Scholarship application deadline has been extended until April 9 for high school seniors from the Pine Bluff/ Jefferson County area. The scholarship is for students to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. Applications don’t require the usual grade point average. Donations for these local scholarships are tax exempt and still being accepted. Applications are available at area high school counselors’ offices or from Jennifer Lee, president and founder of Unified Christian Alliance. Details: Jennifer Lee at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal or (870) 692-0257.

Beginning Saturday, April 10 Second Saturday Family FunDay set at ASC

People may explore sensory leaf painting at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. April 10. This activity examines the changing colors of spring, engages the senses, and encourages the development of motor skills. This event is free and open to the community. ASC will continue to provide free “take & make” kits at its main entrance for those wanting to participate from home. Participants can pick u a few kits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. April 10 on ASC’s Facebook page, face-book.com/asc701/ .

Through Saturday, April 10 ASC slates exhibits

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces two new exhibits. “New Territory: Paintings by Michelle Fair” will be open at ASC through April 3. The display conceptualizes figures interacting with their environment autonomously, giving the subjects of the paintings a home, yet allows the subjects and spaces to disconnect, reflecting a new stage in Fair’s life, according to a news release. The exhibition, “Feeling Through: Examine Emotion in the Midst of Unrest,” by photographer Catherine Elizabeth Patton will be open through April

The display is a self-reflection of the artist’s emotions and her attempt to examine and understand them during covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. Details: asc701.org.

Wednesday, April 14 Grand Prairie Quilt Society to meet

Grand Prairie Quilt Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 14 at First Christian Church, 10th and Main at Stuttgart. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month , according to a news release.

Circus coming to Pine Bluff

The Carden International Circus will host its Spectacular Circus at 6:30 p.m. April 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The two-hour performance will include acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, clowns and animals, according to a news release. Acts are subject to change without notice. The doors will open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities. General admission tickets are $10 for children 12 and under. Adult tickets are $20, however they are available for $9.99 online while supplies last. Tickets are available at www.spectacular-circus.com or one hour before show time at the convention center.

Thursday, April 15 JRMC to host reception for staff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is hosting a drop-in welcome reception for the newest members of its medical staff from 5-7 p.m. April 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The attire is Business Casual and refreshments will be served, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Beginning Thursday, April 15 2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students April 15 through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students’ work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Friday, April 16 White Hall scholarship deadline set

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will award three $1,000 scholarships to three White Hall High School seniors. Any interested White Hall senior can pick up an application from the high school counselor’s office. The application must be completed and postmarked by April 16.

Beginning Sunday, April 18 ASC sets Auditions for ‘9 to 5 The Musical’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast ArkansasASC is seeking people ages 16 and older to audition for its theatrical production, “9 to 5 The Musical.” Audition dates are April 18-20. To sign up, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6-7, 13-14, and Aug. 20-21; and 2 p.m. Aug. 8, 15, and 22. Cast must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, April 29 UAPB farm program announces virtual conference

The 11th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Small Scale Producer Conference will be held virtually April 29 beginning at 9:25 a.m. The conference is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program. Topics will include the Natural Resources Conservation Service EQIP cost-share program, silviculture, timber management, beef herd health, best practices for co-grazing goats and cattle, virtual farm tourism and timber exemption, according to a news release. To register, interested producers should visit https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqc-qqqjIvGdAqXFllZa-n0rgYquuRgk05.Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at (870) 571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, Prairie View Extension agent, at 903-6286702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.

Through Friday, April 30 First Electric accepting scholarship applications

First Electric Cooperative is accepting scholarship applications. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of nine $2,000 scholarships available each year, according to a news release. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and after graduation, they must attend an accredited institute of higher learning in Arkansas on a full-time basis. The deadline to apply is April 30. For an application and details, visit online at www.firstelectric.coop/scholarship or contact any First Electric office.

Friday, May 7 Jefferson Regional sets golf tournament

Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its first golf tournament May 7 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 1 p.m. A morning event will be added if needed, according to a news release. The team cost is $500. Proceeds will benefit nursing scholarships and special projects, according to a news release. Sponsorships are available. Details: Laura Beth Shaner, at shanerl@jrmc.org or (870) 541-7210.

Monday, May 31 Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31 GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn’t discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS,