FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas men’s basketball team will be joined in the 2022 Maui Invitational field by Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech, it was announced Thursday.

The 39th Maui Invitational is scheduled for Nov. 21-23, at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. It will be the fourth time the University of Arkansas has played in the tournament.