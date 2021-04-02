EDITORIAL: On your marks ...

Gov. Asa Hutchinson made some big changes this week, lifting the statewide mask mandate. But cities are allowed to keep theirs, depending on how you read the language of Senate Bill 590. (See above.) The bigger change is who is eligible for vaccines now.

The answer to that question? Everybody. Here's more from the paper:

"Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday lifted the statewide mask mandate and extended eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to all residents age 16 and older. Also on Tuesday, information released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that Arkansas' weekly allotment of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to more than double next week, to 43,500 doses. The state will also get enough Moderna vaccine to provide initial doses to 30,200 people, up from 28,900 this week."

Sounds great. Everyone who is old enough to drive a car is now eligible for a vaccine. On top of that, supply from two of the three available vaccines is increasing as well.

When we last checked the website, more than 400,000 Arkansans were fully immunized (meaning they'd either gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna). And the number of folks who had at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna hovered around 350,000.

That's a good start, but now that the floodgates are open, we hope those numbers will skyrocket. The science is clear. Vaccinations are how we kick covid-19 to the curb and return to normal life.

If you're having trouble finding a vaccine appointment, call (800) 985-6030. Some nice folks will help you.

Remember your masks. Wash those hands. We're getting there.