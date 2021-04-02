FYI: Music returns to WAC Atrium

Today

MONAH Reopens -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, beginning today, 202 S.W. O St. in Bentonville. Admission free; timed tickets required. 273-2456 or monah.us.

Gounod's Petite Symphonie -- Presented by SoNA, 6:30 p.m., via Facebook, YouTube and sonamusic.org. Free. 521-4166 or sonamusic.org.

Spotlight Talk -- With artists Josh Faught and Diedrick Brackens, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In the Atrium -- "A Carnatic Journey: Indian Classical Music" with Santhosh Ramaswamy and Kartik Balachandran, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Murder for Two" -- Starring James Taylor Odom & Brian Walters, streaming via TheatreSquared through April 25. $25-$35. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Milkweed Giveaway -- In cooperation with Springdale for Monarchs, Elizabeth Richardson Center and Springdale Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, drive-through in front of the Shiloh Museum on Johnson Avenue in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Meet The Easter Bunny -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oasis of Hope Second Chance Thrift Store, 115 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers. Bring your camera! Free. Email aomaxwel@uark.edu.

Indigenous Food as Medicine -- With Tewa-Xicana traditional healer Felicia Cocotzin Ruiz, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Native Tree & Plant Sale -- Noon-3 p.m., Compton Gardens Greenhouse, 407 N.E. B St., Bentonville. 254-3870.

40 Years of UA Press -- With Mike Bieker, director of the University of Arkansas Press, Robert Cochran, professor of English, and Jeannie Whayne, professor of history, 1 p.m., Washington County Historical Society via Zoom. Free. Link at https://bit.ly/2P9dltu.

"The Comedy of Errors" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 2 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. facebook.com/NWAAudioTheater.

In the Atrium -- Alisha Pattillo Quartet, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

__

Sunday

Easter Egg Hunt -- 1 p.m. for ages 1-6, 1:15 p.m. for ages 7-12, Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. 877-342-9766.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com